Help jay move out of his parents house…

My name is Jay, I’m a small time - part time influencer. I mainly stream on TikTok and have been doing so since August of 2025. I would love some help with moving out as it’s always been my dream to be independent and live all on my own. It would mean the world if you guys would be kind enough to help me achieve this dream. Thank you so much, it means the world & I love you guys 🥹🫶