Help Javier Chase His Dream

Hi everyone,

My name is Stephanie, and I am creating this fundraiser for my son, Javier Melendez.

Ever since he was a little boy, basketball has been more than just a game to him—it has been his passion, his purpose, and his dream. He recently graduated from high school and has been given the opportunity to attend a post-graduate basketball program that will allow him to continue developing his skills, compete against top-level talent, and gain exposure to college coaches.

Javier has spent countless hours practicing, training, and working hard to become the best player he can be. His dream is to play college basketball, and this post-grad year is an important step toward making that dream a reality.

The cost of attending a post-graduate program is more than our family can afford on our own, so I am humbly asking for your support. We are raising funds to help cover:

🏀 Tuition

✈️ Travel to games and showcase events

👕 Uniforms and basketball gear

🏋️ Training and program expenses

🏠 Housing and other necessary costs

Every donation, no matter the amount, will help bring Javier one step closer to achieving his dream. If you are unable to donate, we would be incredibly grateful if you would share this fundraiser with your family and friends.

Thank you for believing in Javier and supporting him as he works toward his future. Your kindness, prayers, and generosity mean more than words can express.

“Commit your work to the Lord, and your plans will be established.” – Proverbs 16:3

Thank you ,

Stephanie Lopez

“Every dream starts with someone who believes. Thank you for believing in Javier



