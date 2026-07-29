help jasper recover

about a month or so ago, jasper recently started straining (still able to pee) and recently today is not peeing in his box. he started peeing blood a couple days ago and we took him to the vet to get him checked out, this morning he tried peeing on my bed and going anywhere but the litter box, and when he does go in nothing comes out. we were not and are not able to afford the costs to help get him fixed and my mom doesn't want to resort to putting him to sleep. any support helps.