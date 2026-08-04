Help Jason Smith

Hi everyone. I’m kindly asking for your help for Jason Smith, who is currently facing cancer affecting his chin/jaw area.

We are trying to raise R250,000 to help with his medical treatment, biopsy, medication, procedures, transport and other treatment-related expenses.

Any donation, no matter how small, would mean a lot. If you’re unable to donate, please help us by sharing the campaign with others. Every share could help us reach someone who can support Jason.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read this and for any support .