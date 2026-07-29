Help Janette with medicine

My name is Janette. I am 50 yrs old and was just diagnosed with Orthostatic Hypotension. I had ACDF surgery in 2024. During the surgery the nerves in my neck were disrupted causing me numerous medical issues. On top of the Orthostatic Hypotension, I have been diagnosed with occipital and trigeminal neuralgia as well as dysphagia. On July 21st I have a appointment for a neuropsych test. This is a early dementia test that my doctor thinks I need. I have to have $352 to take this test.

I receive LTD from the job I held before the surgery but it's just not enough anymore. I am coming to you today pleading for help. Last month my meds more than doubled in price. I went from paying $150 a month to paying over $400. That isn't even including my doctor copays. I cannot even afford to eat. Thankfully I do not have children but I do have pets and they have to eat also. After paying my bills every month I usually have about $300 left for necessities. I am literally negative in the bank this month due to my meds. I do not qualify for government assistance. I don't qualify for any help in the community. I am at your mercy. I am desperate. We need to eat and I need my meds. I also need the $352 for the neuropsych test.

I am trying to raise $1500. I am praying with this money I can get caught up on my bills, get my meds for next month, get the test and some groceries. After that I will keep praying the good Lord has some mercy on me. If you have it in your heart to help,I would greatly appreciate it. Thank you so much for reading this. Have a great day