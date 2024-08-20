Help Janet Heal

NOTE: To get email notifications when I post updates, click “Share”. Then enter your email address in the “Follow” section.

My name is Janet. I am a believer in Jesus Christ, my Savior. I became deaf when I was 2 years old.

I was recently diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a type of blood cancer that multiplies quickly, causing terrible pain and damage to bones (especially in my spine), the immune system, kidneys, and red blood cell counts. I am simultaneously battling breast cancer, and I have previously battled skin cancer twice. As of today, even with the best of conventional medical treatments, there is no cure for Multiple Myeloma. Breast cancer is sometimes curable by conventional medicine when discovered early enough (before it spreads), but we still do not know whether it has spread or not since it’s not possible to safely distinguish between the types of cancer in my spine. However, alternative and experimental medicines have cured advanced cancer for some patients, so I am making use of the best of both conventional and alternative medicine to holistically address the problem. Praise God that I've already made lots of progress with well over 50% of the Multiple Myeloma gone as of December 2024, and the breast cancer has not shown evidence of advancing any further too. Most importantly, Jesus has no limits to what He can heal. With God's help, "all things are possible"! I am following Jesus lead in all these things as best I can.

All cancer treatments are very expensive, but my income is very limited. In the past, I have worked doing child care as well as dog and/or house sitting, but I cannot physically do those things right now due to pain and needing to rest. I do receive disability support for basic living expenses and Medicare coverage of most conventional medicine costs. However, I need help paying the costs of the experimental and alternative treatments, as well as travel expenses (there's a significant amount of driving required every week). My treatment costs are estimated to range between $500-1,500/mo initially (none of which I can afford on my own), and some of the therapies can take years to work.

While this disease may be in my blood, I am covered by the most powerful blood of Jesus! I am trusting God to guide, heal, and provide for my every need.

I would be honored and blessed if you would pray for me, and if the Lord leads you to help me with a contribution towards treatment, I would be ever so grateful. I know that God will bless you for any generosity! Every donation, no matter the size, makes a difference. Donated funds are received by my dear friend Chinchilla who is managing the funds to pay medical bills for me.

We will keep you updated on my progress. I treasure your prayers as I press into God for direction and peace in this journey. If you make a donation, thank you and God bless you!

Janet