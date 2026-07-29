Help Janet Donnelly our Santa Clara crossing guard









Help Our Janet Come Home

If you've ever dropped your kids off at Santa Clara Elementary, you know Janet Donnelly. She's the one in the bright safety vest with the big smile and the cheerful wave — the woman who somehow knows every child's name, every family's face, and never once let a bad morning dim her light. Rain or shine, cold or hot, Janet showed up. Every single day. With joy.

She's 84. And she still showed up.

For nearly seven years, Janet has served the community as a Crossing Guard with the Santa Clara–Ivins Police Department — a milestone she was set to celebrate on August 16th, her seven-year anniversary with the department. She began her first school year at Vista Charter School in Ivins before transferring to Santa Clara Elementary, where she has been a beloved constant ever since. She's been so much more than a crossing guard. She's been part of the heartbeat of this community — a familiar face of pure kindness. More than a few of the kids she's watched over would tell you she's a real-life Mary Poppins, and honestly, they're not wrong.

On April 27th, our Janet suffered a Medulla stroke. She's currently in hospital rehabilitation, working incredibly hard to regain her strength. The medulla — a critical part of the brain stem — affects everything from swallowing to breathing to movement, and recovery is a long road that requires intensive therapy, round-the-clock care, and real financial support.

Janet was born in England and brought with her a grace and a gentle humor that is truly one of a kind. She has spent her years here quietly giving to all of us — and now it's our turn to give something back.

Every dollar raised goes directly to Janet, her rehabilitation costs, medical bills, and the care and support she'll need when she comes home. And she is coming home.

If you can't give, please share and pray for her. A share reaches someone who can — and it tells Janet that her community hasn't forgotten her for even one second.

She stood at that crosswalk and made sure our children got there safely. Let's make sure she gets home safely too.

For Janet. Our Mary Poppins. Our neighbor. Our friend.

Her Daughter Karen Donnelly Keeley: Karendkeeley@gmail.com