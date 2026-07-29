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Help Jane retain a Probate Attorney

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJane Boring

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jane Boring

Help Jane retain a Probate Attorney

Dear Friends and Kind Strangers,

​My name is Jane Boring, and I am writing to you from Louisiana with a heavy heart and a profound sense of urgency. I am currently battling endometrial cancer for the second time. While the physical toll of this disease is devastating, the emotional agony I am carrying is even worse: I am fighting for justice for my father, who was brutally murdered.

​While I fight for my life, William Eggleston—a third-party friend to my father's killer—is actively profiting from our family's deepest tragedy. He is commercializing "Murderabilia" through films, portrait exhibits, and auctions. This includes exploiting a photograph of the hatchet used as the murder weapon, alongside pictures he took of my father and his home. Eggleston knowingly took this murder weapon, hid it from law enforcement, and turned our worst nightmare into a private commercial enterprise. By converting this evidence into his own property, he obstructed justice and committed Spoliation of Evidence, leaving my family in permanent, agonizing distress.

​Beyond this, Eggleston has fabricated stories to defame my father in his films snd in articles. He is selling portraits of my father for top dollar, actively attaching completely false claims about who my father was and how he lived.

​I am desperately pleading for your help to raise funds to retain a Probate attorney. My immediate need is to reopen my father’s estate for litigation so that I can be legally appointed as the Estate Administrator. This is the only way I will have the legal standing to file a civil lawsuit under the ELVIS (Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security) Act in Memphis, Tennessee, where the defendant and his company are located. I must also secure legal counsel to hold him accountable for Conversion and Aiding and Abetting.

​My time and my strength are running out, and I cannot fight cancer and this monumental legal battle alone. If you can find it in your heart to contribute even a few dollars, you will be giving a dying daughter the chance to right a terrible wrong and bring long-overdue justice to her father's legacy. I cannot rest until this is righted.

​Thank you from the bottom of my shattered soul.

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