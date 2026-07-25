Help Jane Keep Fighting cance:Hope, Strength, and

Kyokushaba Jane is a devoted primary school teacher and a courageous single mother of four children. Recently, her life took an unexpected turn when she was diagnosed with Stage II colon cancer. As she fought through treatment, she lost her job, leaving her without a stable source of income at a time when she needed it most.

To keep her family afloat, pay for medical care, school needs, food, and other basic necessities, Jane was forced to borrow money. Today, she is burdened with debts totaling approximately UGX 8 million, making it even harder to rebuild her life.

We are launching this fundraising campaign to give Jane a fresh start. Our goal is to raise enough funds to:

Clear her outstanding debt of UGX 8 million.

Provide startup capital for a small business so she can earn a sustainable income and support her four children.

Help her regain financial independence and focus on her continued recovery.

Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate, you can still help by sharing this campaign with your family, friends, and community.

Together, we can help Jane overcome this difficult chapter and give her and her children hope for a brighter future.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.

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