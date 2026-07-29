Help Jan Regain Her Wheels and Her Independence!





For her entire life, Jan has been fiercely independent. At 82 years young, she has always taken pride in looking after herself, running her own errands, and staying connected to her community.

Unfortunately, Jan’s trusted old car recently broke down completely. It is officially beyond repair.

Living in a community with very limited shopping facilities and no regular access to public transport, Jan is now completely stranded. She can no longer drive to the shops for basic groceries or make her own way to the local Community Centre to catch up with friends for lunch—a simple joy that keeps her active and happy, but a distance that is simply too far for her to walk.

Right now, Jan has to rely entirely on the goodwill of neighbors and friends to pick her up and bring her home. While her community is incredibly supportive, this forced dependence breaks Jan’s spirit. She hates feeling like a burden, and losing her car has deeply impacted her sense of self and freedom.

Neither Jan nor her family have the spare funds to purchase another vehicle. Our goal is to raise $4,500 to $5,000 to buy Jan a safe, reliable, secondhand car that will get her back on the road. This money will go directly toward:

Purchasing a dependable, low-maintenance used vehicle. Covering initial registration, roadworthiness checks, and basic insurance to ensure she is safe.

Jan has given so much love to those around her over the decades. Now, it’s our turn to give her back her freedom. Every dollar counts—if 100 people donate just $45, we can put Jan back in the driver’s seat.

Thank you so much for your generosity, your prayers, and for sharing this page!







