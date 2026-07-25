Help James attend Nursing school.

Behind every long workday, every late night, and every sacrifice, James carries one dream in his heart—to become a nurse.

James is a devoted father of three who works full-time as a Paramedic to keep a roof over his family's heads and food on the table. Every day, he puts his children first, often setting aside his own dreams to make sure they have what they need. But now, he's fighting for a future that will change all of their lives.

Nursing school is more than an education for James. It's an opportunity to build a stable career, provide greater security for his children, and dedicate his life to caring for others. The only thing standing between him and that dream is the financial burden of getting there.

If James has ever inspired you, or if you've ever believed that hard work and determination deserve a chance, please consider donating. No gift is too small. Every dollar helps with tuition, books, supplies, and the countless expenses that come with pursuing an education while working full-time and raising a family.

If you're unable to donate, sharing his story could help it reach someone who can. Your kindness, encouragement, and support could be the reason James gets the opportunity he's worked so hard for.

Together, we can help a hardworking father build the future he's been striving for—not just for himself, but for the three children who look up to him every single day.

Thank you for believing in James and helping make his dream possible.







