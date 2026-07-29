Help James as he struggles with spinal stenosis

My name is james, and I’m reaching out because I’m facing a really tough time. I have spinal stenosis, which has left me disabled and unable to work. Right now, I’ve run out of money and don’t have food at home. On top of that, I have a dog who depends on me, and I’m struggling to provide for both of us.





The funds from this fundraiser will go directly toward covering groceries, paying bills, buying dog food, and getting the medicine I need. Every little bit will help me get through this difficult period and make sure my dog and I have what we need to stay healthy and safe.





I’m all alone with no help, so anything you can give is much, much appreciated. Your support would mean the world to me and my dog. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any help you can offer.











