help jade get surgery

my cat jade has weak ligaments in her elbows, around two months ago she dislocated both of her elbows and we paid around 1600 to fix her arms the first time not including the 4 other times they came back out of place within the next few days of that vet visit, the vet told us during her first visit that there was a surgery we could do but it cost around 7000, the day before yesterday jade dislocated her left arm again and the only two options now are the surgery or to humanly put her down. i’m not asking for a lot or even all of the goal but i’m only 19 and i love this cat and anything would help. edit, my boyfriends name is Noah he will be receiving all payments of any sort because i do not have a bank account yet, so he’s been the one paying for Jade and he has ran up his credit card paying for my cat and he can’t help with much more, so the payments will be going to him and so he can pay for Jade!!