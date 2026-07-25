Help Jacobi reach Oregon Nike Outdoor Nationals 26

🏃🏽‍♂️ HELP JACOBI REACH OREGON – NIKE OUTDOOR NATIONALS 2026 ❤️

Many of you know that I am raising my grandchildren, and today I am asking for your support for my grandson, Jacobi Morris.

Jacobi has worked hard in track through dedication, discipline, and determination. He has the opportunity to travel to Eugene, Oregon, and participate in the Nike Outdoor Nationals Track Meet at the legendary Hayward Field from June 17, 2026 – June 23, 2026.

This journey is about more than a track meet. It represents perseverance, opportunity, and believing in the dreams of our youth.

As Jacobi’s grandmother and biggest supporter, I will be traveling with him to encourage him every step of the way. Raising grandchildren comes with many blessings and challenges, and opportunities like this can sometimes feel financially out of reach. Yet we believe that with faith, community, and support, doors can open.

We are raising funds to help cover:

✈️ Airfare to Oregon

🏨 Hotel accommodations

🚗 Rental car and transportation

🍽️ Meals and travel expenses

👟 Track-related needs and expenses

Every donation, prayer, and share makes a difference. Your support is not simply helping fund a trip—it is investing in a young man who has worked hard and is striving toward his goals.

Thank you for believing in Jacobi, supporting our family, and helping make this dream possible.

With gratitude,

Beverly Morris

IMPACT365 – OUR CITY – OUR WORLD

“I'm Blessed In This Me



