Help Jacob Porter Rebuild a Home and Reunite With

My name is Jacob Paul Porter. I am a father of three children, two of whom are still living and are the center of my life.

In 2020, I lost my oldest daughter at the age of 10. That loss broke something in me and changed the course of my life. The grief affected my health, my marriage, and my ability to maintain stability in the years that followed.

Over time, my family separated. At this time, neither my ex-wife nor I currently have custody of our two living children.

I have also faced significant medical challenges over the past few years that made consistent work and stable housing very difficult. I am now in a much more stable place and actively rebuilding my life.

More than anything, I want to reunite with my children and give them a stable, safe, and loving home. That is my deepest motivation and my daily focus.

To move forward, I need to secure stable housing that meets the requirements for reunification. I am not asking for luxury—only a modest 2–3 bedroom home where my children can be safe, supported, and cared for.

I am doing everything I can to rebuild responsibly and move forward. What I need now is help with a down payment so I can secure housing and take the final steps toward bringing my children home.