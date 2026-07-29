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Help Jacob Rebuild a Home and Reunite With HisKids

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJACOB PORTER

Fundraiser funds will be received by JACOB PORTER

Help Jacob Rebuild a Home and Reunite With HisKids

My name is Jacob Paul Porter. I am a father of three children, two of whom are still living and are the center of my life.

In 2020, I lost my oldest daughter at the age of 10. That loss broke something in me, and my ex-wife and changed the course of my life. The grief affected my health, my marriage, and my ability to maintain stability in the years that followed.

Over time, my family separated. At this time, neither my ex-wife nor I currently have custody of our two living children.

I have also faced significant medical challenges over the past few years that made consistent work and stable housing very difficult. I am now in a much more stable place, my health struggles (pancreas issues and diabetic problems) are behind me and I am actively rebuilding my life.

More than anything, I want to reunite with my children and give them a stable, safe, and loving home. That is my deepest motivation and my daily focus.

To move forward, I need to secure stable housing that meets the requirements for reunification. I am not asking for luxury—only a modest 2–3 bedroom home where my children can be safe, supported, and cared for.

I am doing everything I can to rebuild responsibly and move forward. What I need now is help with a down payment so I can secure housing and take the final steps toward bringing my children home. One step at a time, housing is our priority. Stable housing is our only requirement for reunification. Now that my physical health is stable, only this stands between us being torn apart and us being together as God intended.

Please take time to consider what you would be going through if you were faced with this devastating reality.

Consider the suffering if your precious children were literally ripped from the love and safety of your arms.

Imagine your desperation.

Imagine the pain you would endure.

What would you do at the end of your rope?

How would you get the help if you had nowhere to turn?

All of the thoughts you are having if this was you, instead of me, are exactly what my reality is.

Consider these thoughts before passing on donating.

Search your thoughts, feelings and your heart and consult with God when deciding on an amount or whether or not to donate.


Think of my children, and their pain through all of this, and the hurt they don't understand, and put your children in their little shoes, and then ask yourself, "How could I possibly know that Willa, David, and Jacob are going through this, and it could easily be me instead of them, and I not do everything in my power to help this family in their darkest hour of need?"

More than anything monitary, I ask most of all, for YOUR FERVENT PRAYER, for my family.

The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.


Thank you all for reading, sharing, donating and most of all, for your prayers!


If you can't help monetarily, please, please call on The Lord to intervene!

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