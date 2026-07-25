Help Israel Attend Joseph Business School

For over 12 years, God has opened doors for me to serve leaders, entrepreneurs, young people, and communities across different nations. Looking back, I can see that every opportunity has been preparing me for something greater. Today, I believe that preparation has led me to the next step: attending Joseph Business School.





A Vision Beyond the Church

For many years, my heart has been to see the Kingdom of God expressed across every sphere of society—not only within the church, but also in business, government, education, and the marketplace.





I believe God calls His people to influence every area of society with wisdom, integrity, excellence, and servant leadership. My desire is to build solutions that carry those values, strengthen institutions, develop leaders, and create opportunities that transform lives and communities.





The Journey God Has Led Me On

Over the past decade, I have had the privilege of preaching the Gospel, serving in different nations, and walking alongside leaders from diverse backgrounds.





Along the way, I have contributed to initiatives involving leaders in government—including the executive, parliament, and judiciary—as well as business leaders, professionals, and emerging entrepreneurs. I have also been privileged to empower young leaders in high schools and universities, helping them discover purpose, develop leadership skills, and prepare for lives of meaningful impact.





Each of these experiences has reinforced one important lesson: lasting transformation requires both spiritual conviction and practical leadership.

That realization has shaped the direction of my life.





My entrepreneurial journey began in Malawi, where I co-founded Chrome, a 3D board installation company. Building that business gave me first-hand experience of both the opportunities and challenges of entrepreneurship.





Since then, I have intentionally invested in my own development so that I can better serve others. I completed programmes in Executive and Management Coaching, equipping me to coach entrepreneurs, executives, and emerging leaders. To strengthen my ability to serve leaders across different sectors, I am also completing a certification in International Relations and Diplomacy.





Today, these experiences have come together through RAEL (Responsible AI-Era Leadership), an organization dedicated to developing principled, future-ready leaders who can thrive in a rapidly changing world through frameworks grounded in biblical values.





Why Joseph Business School?

Through these learning experiences, I have become increasingly aware that vision alone is not enough.





To build organisations that create lasting impact, I need deeper training in business strategy, financial management, organisational systems, and sustainable leadership. I want to steward every opportunity God entrusts to me with greater wisdom and excellence.





After exploring different programmes, Joseph Business School stood out because of its unique integration of practical business education and biblical principles. It equips leaders not only to build successful businesses, but to build businesses that honour God and serve people.





I believe this is exactly the kind of preparation I need for the season ahead.

My desire has never simply been to build successful businesses. Rather, I want to create platforms that equip entrepreneurs, strengthen organisations, influence the marketplace, and open doors of opportunity for young people who might otherwise never have access to them.





I believe that investing in my development today will enable me to serve many more people tomorrow.





How You Can Partner With Me

The tuition for the programme is $3,694 (approximately R59 850, depending on the exchange rate).





I am trusting God to raise $2,500 (+- R40 500) toward the tuition.





If you feel led to partner with me through a financial gift, I would be deeply grateful. Whether your contribution is large or small, every gift brings me one step closer to this opportunity.





If you are not in a position to give financially, I would be equally grateful for your prayers and for sharing this campaign with others who may feel called to support this vision.





Your generosity is not simply helping fund an education. It is an investment in developing leaders, strengthening businesses, discipling entrepreneurs, and extending Kingdom influence into every sphere of society.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story.





Thank you for believing in me, praying for me, and walking alongside me on this journey. I am humbled by your support and excited to see what God will do in this next chapter.





God bless,

Stanford Israel



