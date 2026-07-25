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Help Ismaila to build a future.

Goal₦5,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byIsmaila Abdulwali

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ismaila Abdulwali

Help Ismaila to build a future.

Hello,


My name is Ismaila Abdulwali, and I am from Nigeria. I never imagined I would find myself asking strangers for help, but life has a way of humbling us. Today, I am reaching out with hope in my heart, believing that there are kind people who understand what it feels like to struggle and still refuse to give up.


For the past few years, I have dedicated myself to learning trading. I didn't choose it because I thought it was an easy way to make money. I chose it because I saw it as a skill that could eventually change my life and help me provide for my family. I have spent countless hours studying, practicing, making mistakes, learning from them, and refusing to quit.


The biggest challenge I face today is not knowledge or determination—it's the lack of capital. Without enough funds, I cannot properly build my trading account or take advantage of the opportunities I have worked so hard to prepare for.


At the same time, my family is facing financial difficulties. We have bills that need to be paid, and I also owe money that I borrowed while trying to keep moving forward. Every day that passes adds more pressure, and it has become increasingly difficult to see a way out on my own.


That is why I created this fundraiser.


My goal is to raise $5,000. The money will help me pay off urgent debts, support my family's immediate needs, and provide the trading capital I need to build a sustainable source of income. My dream isn't simply to receive help; it's to create a future where I never have to ask for it again.


I know many people are going through difficult times themselves, so I don't take your generosity for granted. Whether you donate $5, $20, $100, or simply share my campaign with others, you are giving me something even more valuable than money; you are giving me hope.


I believe that one act of kindness can completely change someone's future. If I am fortunate enough to receive your support, I promise to use it wisely and work tirelessly to build a better life for myself and my family.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, prayers, and support truly mean more than words can express.


With gratitude,


Ismaila

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