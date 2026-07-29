Help Isaiah with Essential Medical School Suplies

My name is Isaiah Dennis, and I am an incoming medical student at Marshall University School of Medicine. I am pursuing my dream of becoming a physician dedicated to helping rural communities like the one I am from. I grew up in small-town Tustin, Michigan, graduated from Pine River High School in 2022, and recently earned my Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Lee University this spring.





As I begin my professional career as a medical student, I am raising funds to help cover the cost of essential books and supplies. Medical training requires more than tuition alone, and many of the resources we need can be costly but necessary for success in both the classroom and clinical settings. Marshall’s financial aid team estimates that the average cost for books and supplies for a first-year medical student is $1,650.





Some of the supplies I am raising funds for include:

1. iPad for taking notes and studying

2. Textbooks and board-prep resources

3. Clinical supplies (ex. stethoscope)

4. Scrubs, white coats, and professional attire

5. Clinical shoes





Medical school is an incredible opportunity, but the financial demands can be overwhelming, and any support will help relieve that burden so I can focus fully on my training and becoming the best physician possible. Any support is greatly appreciated. Thank you for investing in my future as a doctor!





Here is a link to my personal statement to learn more about my story:





https://leeuedu-my.sharepoint.com/:b:/g/personal/idenni00_leeu_edu/IQDfRCJN-5YCSJkkItePr0N8Abg6vK4JyF38EF55DyCRlvE?e=pTK0Gr



