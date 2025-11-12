Help Isaiah Serve in Guatemala

Hi everyone! My name is Isaiah, I’m 21 years old, and this December I have been blessed with the opportunity to travel to Guatemala on a mission trip with The Summit Church in Kernersville, NC.

I’ll be traveling with a team of 15 other people, and while we’re there, we will have the opportunity to build a home for a family in need and serve the community through God’s work.

My goal is to raise $2,500 to help cover the expenses involved with the trip and preparing to serve. This includes travel expenses, required tools, work clothes and shoes, safety equipment, supplies, food, water, and other necessities I’ll need while in Guatemala.

This is an incredible opportunity for me, and I’m excited not only about what we will be able to accomplish while we’re there, but also about what God will teach me through this experience.

If you feel led to donate, any amount helps and will get me one step closer to my $2,500 goal. If you aren't able to give financially, I would be just as grateful for your prayers and for you to share my fundraiser with others.

Please pray for our team as we prepare and travel—for our safety, strength, energy, communication, and open hearts. Most importantly, please pray for the family we will be serving and that God will use us to show His love through our work.

Thank you for supporting me, praying for our team, and helping make this mission possible. I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity and can't wait to see what God has in store for us in Guatemala.

— Isaiah



