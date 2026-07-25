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Shelter To Sanctuary: Help Isaaca’s Family Thrive

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byIsaaca Brown

Fundraiser funds will be received by Isaaca Brown

Shelter To Sanctuary: Help Isaaca’s Family Thrive

Hi friends, I'm Isaaca Brown. You know, sometimes life throws curveballs that we never see coming. That's how it felt when my family and I found ourselves in a shelter recently. It was unexpected, overwhelming, but through it all, I knew one thing for sure – change had to happen. And now, after months of struggle and resilience, the most incredible news came our way: we got approved for a four-bedroom home! But as you can imagine, with life's twists, nothing is ever simple, right? We thought the shelter would cover the first month’s rent and deposit, but that wasn't the case. The shelter needs me to come up with half of it – $1,250 in total! That's a huge leap for us. It feels like climbing an uphill battle just to get out of survival mode and into stability. And here’s where you all come in. I believe we can turn this chapter together, make that final step possible before school starts back up. Your support isn’t just about helping me secure a home; it's about creating space – a real one – for my kids to thrive and be their best selves without the constant stress of instability hanging over them. I know times are tough, we all face challenges in different ways, but I believe that when people come together, even in small acts of kindness and generosity, it creates something truly magical – hope! So let's make magic happen for us, yeah? This new home is more than just bricks and mortar; it’s a stepping stone towards brighter days. Every dollar counts, no matter how big or small. Whether you can spare $5 or $50, every contribution goes directly to helping me secure the rest of our deposit so that my kids and I can finally move out of this shelter before school starts back up! It’s about creating a new beginning in an actual place called home – a space where we can heal, grow, and love without boundaries. Thank you for listening, thank you for caring. You all have been part of my journey through thick and thin, and now it's time to close this chapter together. Let’s make the next one even better! 🌟✨ Please share our story if you can – because sharing is caring in its purest form. Thank you from the bottom of my heart (and on behalf of my kids too). With your help, we are turning a new page and stepping into a brighter future together. God bless y’all for believing in us!

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