Help Isaac Buy a Van and Avoid Homelessness

Isaac is a young man in our community who is facing an unexpected housing crisis.





Until recently, Isaac was engaged to our daughter and living on our family property as the two of them planned their future together. After the engagement ended, Isaac suddenly found himself without stable housing and with very limited options.





Isaac lives with Crohn's disease, a chronic and often debilitating illness that has made maintaining steady employment impossible. He is currently in the process of applying for disability benefits, but anyone familiar with the system knows that approvals can take months or even years. Unfortunately, local housing assistance programs have waiting lists that are also several years long. Because Isaac needs constant access to a bathroom, and homeless shelters often have varying wait times for bathroom access (due to having many occupants needing them), homeless shelters aren't really workable for him either.





Without intervention, Isaac will be homeless.





Our goal is to raise funds to purchase a reliable used van that can serve as transportation, shelter if necessary, and a measure of stability while he works through the disability process and seeks longer-term housing solutions.





This fundraiser is intended to provide one practical piece of stability during an incredibly difficult season and to prevent a temporary crisis from becoming a long-term disaster.





Any amount helps, whether through donations, sharing this fundraiser, or prayers for wisdom and provision as Isaac navigates the months ahead.





Thank you for your consideration in helping provide a safe place to land while he rebuilds.



