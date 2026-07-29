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HELP IS BUILD SM2| Strong Men. Stronger Minds!!

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKenneth Langston

Fundraiser funds will be received by Strong Men. Stronger Minds.

HELP IS BUILD SM2| Strong Men. Stronger Minds!!

SM² | Strong Men. Stronger Minds.

Building a Movement That Saves Lives

My name is Kenneth Langston, and I am a combat veteran, father, man of faith, and founder of SM² (Strong Men. Stronger Minds.).

Like many men, I spent years carrying burdens I never talked about. Military service, trauma, health challenges, life transitions, financial stress, and personal struggles all took their toll. From the outside, I appeared strong. Inside, I was fighting battles few people knew existed.

What I’ve learned is that I am not alone.

Every day, men across our communities silently struggle with depression, anxiety, PTSD, isolation, addiction, hopelessness, and thoughts of giving up. Many never ask for help because they’ve been taught that strength means suffering in silence.

We believe that mindset is costing lives.

SM² was created to change the conversation around men’s mental health by building a brotherhood rooted in faith, accountability, encouragement, and action. Our mission is simple: help men know they are loved, valued, needed, and never alone.

Through apparel, community events, mentorship, educational resources, outreach initiatives, podcasts, and faith-based encouragement, we aim to create opportunities for men to connect, heal, grow, and support one another.

This fundraiser will help launch and expand SM² by funding apparel production, outreach efforts, digital resources, community events, media content, marketing, and future support programs designed to reach men before they reach a breaking point.

One of our core messages is:

“It’s OK to not be OK.”

Asking for help is not weakness.

Seeking support is not failure.

Healing is not something men should have to do alone.

Every donation, no matter the size, helps us take another step toward building a community where men can find hope, purpose, and brotherhood.

Together, we can create conversations that save lives.

Together, we can remind men that they matter.

Together, we can build Strong Men. Stronger Minds.

Thank you for believing in this mission, supporting this movement, and helping us make a lasting impact.

Strong Men. Stronger Minds.

Building Brotherhood. Restoring Hope. Saving Lives.


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