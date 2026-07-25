Help Irene heal Her One-Two Health Punch

It’s been a very bad year. First, I suffered a stroke that made my left side very weak. After two months in the hospital due to the stroke, I was given an utterly unexpected diagnosis of liver cancer. We were shocked to discover how few of my health bills are covered by Medicare. I’ve been out of work for two years and need some help to cover medical expenses for cancer treatments and to keep a roof over our heads. Abundant thanks to anyone who can help us get past this crisis!