Help Injured Muawiya Heal

Muawiya… A Story of Hope and Strength





Muawiya is a young man who suffered serious injuries during the war in Gaza — an event that suddenly changed his life forever. He now requires ongoing medical treatment and special care to help him regain part of his normal life.





Despite the pain and daily challenges, Muawiya continues to hold on to hope and remains strong for his family and his future.





Today, he faces very difficult circumstances due to the high costs of treatment, medication, and transportation between medical centers. This fundraising campaign has been created to help cover his essential needs and the medical care he urgently requires.





Any contribution, no matter how small, can make a real difference in Muawiya’s life and give him a new chance for recovery and stability.





Thank you to everyone who offers support and stands beside Muawiya on this humanitarian journey. ❤️















