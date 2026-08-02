Help Inez and Her Family Make Every Moment Count

On August 14, 2020, what should have been a joyful celebration of Inez’s 5th birthday became the day our lives changed forever. Instead of celebrating with cake and presents, we heard the words no parent should ever hear: Inez had medulloblastoma, a rare and aggressive brain tumor.





Over the next six years, Inez faced unimaginable challenges with remarkable courage. She endured brain surgery, radiation, countless hospital visits, and treatments that no child should have to experience. Through every setback, she continued to smile, love deeply, and inspire everyone who met her. Her strength became a testimony of hope, and our family leaned on our faith, our friends, and the incredible support of our community.





Recently, after new concerns arose, Inez underwent another biopsy. We prayed for a miracle and hoped for better news. Instead, we received the devastating diagnosis that the tumor is glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive and fast-growing forms of brain cancer.





Her doctors believe this cancer was most likely caused by the radiation treatments that helped save her life years ago.





While there are treatments available, they cannot cure or stop this cancer. They would only temporarily slow its progression while causing significant side effects that would greatly reduce Inez’s quality of life.





After countless conversations with her medical team, many tears, and much prayer, we have made the heartbreaking decision to focus not on extending time at any cost, but on giving Inez the very best quality of life for whatever time she has left.





Our goal now is simple: to fill her days with love, comfort, laughter, and the things that bring her joy.





The oncology team has prepared us to think in terms of weeks, possibly months. While our hearts are shattered, we are determined to make every moment count.





As we walk this difficult road, we are asking for your help. Donations will ease the financial burden of medical expenses, palliative and hospice care, medications, a final family vacation, household costs, and allow our family to spend every possible moment together without the added weight of financial stress.





Every gift—large or small—allows us to focus on what matters most: loving Inez and creating precious memories that will last forever.





Most of all, we ask for your prayers.

Please pray for:

Strength for Inez and our family. Peace and wisdom as we navigate the days ahead. Rest during this physically and emotionally exhausting season. Comfort for her brother, Cyrus, as he walks through this journey with his sister. Moments of joy, laughter, and love to fill every day we have together.





Even in the midst of overwhelming grief, our HOPE remains firmly anchored in CHRIST. On July 9, 2021, Inez confessed with her mouth and believed in her heart that Jesus Christ died for her and rose again. Because of that promise, we know this diagnosis is not the end of her story. We have the assurance that one day she will no longer know pain, sickness, or suffering. She will have a perfect, restored body and will be in the presence of the God who created her and loves her beyond measure.





If you feel led, please consider making a donation and sharing Inez’s story with others. Your generosity, prayers, and encouragement mean more than words can express. Thank you for standing with our family and helping us make every moment with our precious girl as beautiful as possible.





With Love,

Lance, Gabi, Inez and Cyrus Glupker





“If you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.” — Romans 10:9







