Help in Relocation 4 a better Life for my children

My name is Lonnie McGallion, and after months of financial struggles and uncertainty, I have finally been given an opportunity that could change my life and help me provide a more stable future for my family.

I have been offered a Pipefitter/Rigging position in Abilene, Texas, paying $37 per hour with a daily per diem. This is not a handout or a long-term need. This is a legitimate job opportunity that will allow me to support myself through my own hard work and experience. I have spent nearly 30 years working in the industrial trades, and I am ready to get back to doing what I do best.

The challenge is getting there.

The move from Southeast Texas to Abilene requires expenses that I simply cannot cover on my own right now. I need to rent a moving truck, tow my vehicle, secure temporary lodging while I get established, rent a storage unit, and cover fuel and moving-related expenses. Like many hardworking Americans, I have been hit with financial setbacks that have left me without the savings needed to make this transition.

I am seeking to raise $3,000 to cover:

• U-Haul truck and car dolly rental

• Fuel for the move

• Temporary motel expenses during my first weeks in Abilene

• Storage unit rental

• Food and basic necessities until my first paycheck arrives

This opportunity represents much more than a job. It represents stability, the ability to support my children, and a chance to rebuild financially after a difficult season of life.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help me get one step closer to starting this new chapter. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering helping me bridge the gap between where I am today and where I need to be.

God bless,

Lonnie McGallion