Help Improve Healthcare in Ndupawa

My name is Willy Baraza, and I am the founder of AfyaPlus Pharmacy, a community healthcare initiative with a vision of improving access to affordable medicines and quality pharmaceutical services in Ndupawa, Eldoret, Kenya.

Every day, many families in our community struggle to obtain the medicines they need. Some travel long distances to find a pharmacy, while others delay treatment because of financial challenges or limited access to healthcare services. These delays can lead to preventable illnesses becoming more serious and place additional burdens on families.

I believe that everyone deserves timely access to safe, affordable healthcare.

To help address this need, I am raising funds to establish AfyaPlus Pharmacy—a trusted community pharmacy that will provide prescription medicines, over-the-counter healthcare products, professional pharmaceutical advice, and compassionate customer service.

Our vision goes beyond operating a pharmacy. We want to become a reliable partner in promoting healthier communities through accessible healthcare and community outreach.

How Your Support Will Help

The funds raised through this campaign will be used to:

Secure and prepare suitable business premises. Purchase an initial stock of essential medicines and healthcare products. Buy pharmacy shelves, refrigerators, storage cabinets, and dispensing equipment. Install a computer system and point-of-sale equipment. Obtain the required licenses and meet regulatory requirements. Cover initial operating expenses while the pharmacy becomes established.

Every donation, no matter the size, helps bring this vision closer to reality.

Giving Back to the Community

AfyaPlus Pharmacy is being built with a commitment to serving the wider community. As the pharmacy grows and becomes financially sustainable, we plan to:

Donate essential medicines and basic healthcare supplies to children's homes. Support local sports organizations by providing first-aid kits, sports injury care products, and health education where possible. Participate in community health awareness programs that encourage disease prevention, responsible medication use, and healthy living.

We believe healthcare should extend beyond the pharmacy counter and make a positive difference throughout the community.

Why Your Donation Matters

By supporting this campaign, you are helping create a pharmacy that aims to improve access to essential medicines while building a foundation for future community outreach. Your generosity will contribute to a project designed to serve families in Ndupawa and the surrounding areas.

If you are unable to donate today, you can still help by sharing this campaign with your friends, family, colleagues, church members, and social networks. Every share increases our chances of reaching someone who can contribute.

I am committed to being transparent and accountable. I will provide regular updates on our progress so you can see how your support is helping move this project forward.

Together, we can build more than a pharmacy—we can help create a healthier future for our community.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and belief in this vision.