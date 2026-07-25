Help Immacula Fight Breast Cancer

Hello,

my name is Francia Julien, and I am raising funds for my dear friend, Immacula Berlus, a 34-year-old Haitian mother who has been diagnosed with Stage II breast cancer.





Immacula's journey has been incredibly difficult. She had hoped to travel to another country for treatment, but financial limitations made that impossible. Because she had previously studied in the Dominican Republic and knew she could receive better medical care there than in Haiti, she traveled there to begin treatment.





Her doctors have recommended 12 chemotherapy sessions, with each session costing approximately $10,000, in addition to consultations, medications, laboratory tests, and other medical expenses. Recently, her doctors also informed her that the cancer has spread to her bones, making it even more urgent that she continue treatment without interruption. These costs are far beyond what she and her family can afford.





To receive treatment, Immacula had to leave her young children behind in Haiti. The emotional and financial burden has become overwhelming. At one point, she even considered returning home before completing her treatment because she felt she had no way to continue.





As her friend, I could not give up on her. I created this fundraiser to give her hope and a chance to keep fighting this disease.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will help pay for chemotherapy, medications, medical consultations, laboratory tests, and other treatment-related expenses. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, church, and community. Your support could help save a young mother's life.

Medical documentation is available and can be provided upon request.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, prayers, and support.





With gratitude,

Francia Julien

Organizer





GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/0c2dfb646