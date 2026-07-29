Help Imas Fix Her Motorcycle to Survive & Study

Hi, my name is Imas Masfuah, a university student

from Indonesia living alone without my parents' support.





Every day, I work as an online courier and motorcycle

taxi driver to pay for my rent, tuition fees, and daily

needs. My motorcycle is my only source of income.





One week ago, my motorcycle broke down completely.

Since then, I have been unable to work or earn any money.

I am struggling to pay for food, rent, and continue

my studies.





I am not asking for much ,just enough to repair my

motorcycle so I can get back to work and support myself.





Any donation, no matter how small, means the world to me.

Thank you so much for your kindness and generosity.

May God bless you always.