Help Ignacio Represent Peru at the Taekwondo World Championship 🇵🇪🥋

Hello! My name is Ignacio, and I am a young taekwondo athlete from Peru. After years of dedication, discipline, and hard work, I have earned the opportunity to represent my country at the Taekwondo World Championship in Punta del Este, Uruguay.

Representing Peru on the international stage is a dream come true and an honor for my family. We have worked tirelessly to make this possible, organizing fundraising activities, including selling homemade focaccias, while continuing my daily training and school responsibilities.

Unfortunately, the costs of international travel are significant. Your donation will help cover:

✈️ Airfare

🏨 Accommodation

🥋 Competition registration fees

🚖 Local transportation

🍽️ Meals

🎽 Training and competition equipment

Every contribution, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to proudly wearing Peru's colors on the world stage.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with your family, friends, or community would also make a tremendous difference.

Thank you for believing in my dream and for helping a young athlete pursue his goals through dedication, discipline, and perseverance.

Together, we can make this dream a reality.

🇵🇪 Thank you for your support!





Follow me: https://www.instagram.com/ignaciotkdperu?igsh=MWRhdHpnbWVibm8yeg==



