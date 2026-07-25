Help Iglesia La Roca AG find a permanent Home

Our congregation, Iglesia La Roca AG in Mulberry, Florida, is currently in a season of transition and faith as we search for a permanent place to worship and continue serving our community.





We are a small church made up of humble, hardworking families who love God and have a passion for helping others through prayer, worship, teaching, and community outreach.





After much prayer and effort, we found an opportunity to purchase a church building. However, the process requires significant financial resources that are beyond what our small congregation can currently afford on our own.





Our goal is to raise $250,000 to help cover the down payment for the property and to prepare the building for worship. These funds will also help us purchase essential items such as chairs, sound equipment, musical instruments, and other necessities needed to create a welcoming place for our church family and community.





Our church members have already been working hard by organizing food sales, fundraising events, and community activities to raise money little by little. Even so, we realize we need additional help, which is why we are humbly turning to this GiveSendGo campaign.





Our desire is not simply to own a building. We want to establish a place where:

• families can find hope,

• children can learn about God,

• youth can be guided in the right direction,

• and lives can be restored through the love of Jesus Christ.





Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to having a home for worship and ministry. And if you are unable to donate, we would deeply appreciate your prayers and help sharing this campaign with others.





Psalm 122:1 says:

“I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord.”





Thank you for helping us continue the work of God and for becoming part of this journey with us.