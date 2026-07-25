GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Iglesia La Roca AG find a permanent Home

Goal$250,000 USD
Raised$845 USD

Fundraiser created byWanda Aponte

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ilia Rexach

Help Iglesia La Roca AG find a permanent Home

Our congregation, Iglesia La Roca AG in Mulberry, Florida, is currently in a season of transition and faith as we search for a permanent place to worship and continue serving our community.


We are a small church made up of humble, hardworking families who love God and have a passion for helping others through prayer, worship, teaching, and community outreach.


After much prayer and effort, we found an opportunity to purchase a church building. However, the process requires significant financial resources that are beyond what our small congregation can currently afford on our own.


Our goal is to raise $250,000 to help cover the down payment for the property and to prepare the building for worship. These funds will also help us purchase essential items such as chairs, sound equipment, musical instruments, and other necessities needed to create a welcoming place for our church family and community.


Our church members have already been working hard by organizing food sales, fundraising events, and community activities to raise money little by little. Even so, we realize we need additional help, which is why we are humbly turning to this GiveSendGo campaign.


Our desire is not simply to own a building. We want to establish a place where:

• families can find hope,

• children can learn about God,

• youth can be guided in the right direction,

• and lives can be restored through the love of Jesus Christ.


Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to having a home for worship and ministry. And if you are unable to donate, we would deeply appreciate your prayers and help sharing this campaign with others.


Psalm 122:1 says:

“I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord.”


Thank you for helping us continue the work of God and for becoming part of this journey with us.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve