Help if u can

So im creating this for an emergency rent help my bank got hacked and I've spent the last 2 days since its was just payday trying to get my money back...but they can't just send it bk so the appeal is currently in progress but its still going to take a while..... I already don't make much...I be door dashing so anyone who does it on foot or bike in this heat hats off I do that as well but I won't be able to pay my rent and I still have to figure out to pay for my baby school clothes I've already contacted the shelters and they are full but for anyone willing to help me n my baby would appreciate it even if its a dollar.