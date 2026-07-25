Help Ian's Family with Medical Hardship Debt

My name is Ian Price. I've been happily married for 16 years, and I have a teenage son. I have degenerative disc disease, and I've had five surgeries on my spine. Three were for degenerative discs. Then, a few years ago, I was in a car accident that fractured my sacrum all the way through, and I had to have two more surgeries to treat that. Thankfully, God has given me the ability to still be able to work, but I've had to take medical leave from work from time to time to get treatment when my nerve pain was too severe.





I am the sole provider for my family as my wife is disabled and unable to work. We've accrued a lot of debt over time for bills while I was on medical leave from work, for surgery and other medical expenses for my Wife and I, and other surprise expenses that arise. Any help would be greatly appreciated. I pray that God bless your generosity.