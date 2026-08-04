Help I am a pregnant teen

Hi I’m pretty sure a lot of you are coming from my TikTok, and i truly appreciate all of the prayers and encouraging words. I don’t want to beg or pressure anyone to send me money. If you feel led to I would appreciate it if you could contribute as I am trying to become financially stable by myself all at the age of 16. Please take it easy on my I had to leave my abusive moms home. I’m going through a really hard time right now and need all the money I can get. Thank you so much for taking the time to donate or even just clicking on the link and reading a little about me. I love you guys💕.