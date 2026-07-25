Help Hunter Represent Team USA in Paraguay!

Our family is incredibly excited and humbled to share that our son, Hunter Rockett, has earned a spot on the 2026 Team USA Junior Men’s Inline Hockey Team.





This October, Hunter will have the incredible honor of representing the United States at the World Skate Games in Asunción, Paraguay.





This opportunity didn’t happen overnight. It represents years of hard work, discipline, sacrifice, and perseverance. Countless early mornings, late-night practices, weekend tournaments, long road trips, and the unwavering support of family, coaches, teammates, and friends have all helped make this dream a reality.





Being selected to Team USA is an incredible honor—but it also comes with significant expenses.

Our family is responsible for covering much of the cost associated with the trip, including:

✈️ International airfare 🏨 Lodging 🍽️ Meals 🚐 Ground transportation 🏒 Team expenses and equipment 🎒 Travel fees and incidentals

The total cost is expected to be approximately $6,000.





If you feel led to support Hunter’s journey, we would be deeply grateful. Every gift—whether large or small—helps bring him one step closer to representing our country on the international stage.





If you’re unable to give financially, we would greatly appreciate your prayers for safe travels, good health, and an unforgettable experience.

We believe this opportunity is a blessing from God, and we are thankful for every person who has encouraged Hunter along the way.

Thank you for being part of his journey.





With gratitude,

Jeff & Family

🇺🇸 Go Team USA!



