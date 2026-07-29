Help Huckleberry Finn Beat IVDD

Our precious five-year-old long-haired dachshund, Huckleberry Finn, is fighting for his life once again, and we are reaching out with heavy hearts but full hope for a miracle.

Huckleberry is a joyful, spirited little “wiener dog” who has already beaten the odds twice against Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD). This condition, which is unfortunately common in dachshunds, has tested his resilience, but Huckleberry’s fighting spirit and love for life have carried him through. He brings endless laughter and comfort to our family with his playful personality, silly zoomies, soulful eyes, and those signature long-haired dachshund cuddles that make every day brighter.

Right now, Huckleberry is in the Veterinary ICU at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, under the excellent care of a skilled neurosurgery team. He is scheduled for his second major neurosurgery to address this latest IVDD episode. The care team has been outstanding, and we have complete faith in their expertise and dedication. However, the costs for this life-saving procedure, ICU stay, diagnostics, medications, and post-operative care are very expensive—far beyond what we can manage on our own while still giving him the best possible chance at recovery.

Huckleberry has already shown incredible strength as a two-time survivor. With your help, we know he can come home again to continue his adventures—chasing sunbeams, stealing socks, and being the heart of our family. Every donation, no matter the size, will directly support his veterinary bills and give him the fighting chance he deserves.

How the funds will be used:

• Neurosurgical procedure and related operating room costs

• Current and ongoing ICU hospitalization and monitoring

• Advanced imaging, pain management, and necessary medications

• Post-operative rehabilitation and follow-up care

We are so grateful for any support—financial donations, shares on social media, or prayers. Your kindness means the world to our family and to one very special little dachshund who still has so much love and life ahead of him.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.



