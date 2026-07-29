Help Howard get surgery, cover diagnostics.

Last Week, Howard became ill during the night. He vomited and was quite painful. In the am he was no better and refused food. If you know Howard, you know that is a very bad sign! Our regular vet couldn't see him so I took him to another well-rated clinic. They recommended lab work and x-rays. I was gonna request that anyway. :) They couldn't get a good x-ray, but the one they did get, they were concerned with a potential abdominal mass possibly involving his spleen. They recommended an ultrasound. (Labs came back normal the following am) Well.. that's not good. I went home, prayed and gathered info on ultrasound costs in the area. Also not good. They ranged from 600 to 1400!!! So, I opted to call his regular clinic, as they were able to get X-rays of his leg previously. I told them I wanted a repeat X-ray because I can't afford to spend money on a potentially unneeded ultrasound, based on a fuzzy X-ray. He was also feeling better by this time so it was not urgent any longer. They got good X-rays, but sadly it didn't clear him and unfortunately, they raised their prices from the last time. So now nearly $800 into this, I have to come up with funds for his ultrasound. What compounds this is that just days before he got sick I had to purchase a new washer/dryer because our second-hand ones broke down. The girls and I would greatly appreciate any help at all and all the prayers you have. If you feel led to give, that's amazing; if not, please pass on and pray.

Thank you so much! Jen, the girls & Howard.