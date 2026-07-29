Help Honor Wilson

💕The Honor Fund

Honor Wilson is a beautiful 20-year-old young lady living with Down’s Syndrome. She lives on a fixed Social Security income that barely makes ends meet. She was recently baptized and is thriving in her faith!

Honor serves at our church in the Hospitality Ministry, where she serves donuts and coffee with a radiant smile. She greets her friends with her infectious smile, a big hug, and “I’m praying for you!”

Honor is sweet, sensitive, funny, spicy, and she loves the Lord deeply. To watch her worship on a Sunday morning is to get a glimpse of the love and glory of our God.