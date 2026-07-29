Help honor Luis with a dignified tombstone

A family in need im a disabled veteran and We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beloved father, husband, and man of God, Luis A. Perez.

Luis was a faithful servant of the Lord who dedicated his entire life to his family. He was a loving, kind, and God-centered man who touched everyone he met with his wisdom, compassion, and unwavering faith. His presence brought peace and strength to our home, and his legacy of love continues to guide us.

He is survived by his loving wife, his son, and his two daughters — including his oldest daughter, Gloria Perez, who selflessly cared for him for over 16 years. Gloria put her own life on hold to be his full-time caregiver, and with his passing, she now faces the loss of that role along with her own serious medical conditions that currently prevent her from working.

The funeral expenses and outstanding bills left behind have placed a heavy burden on our family. We are struggling to afford a proper tombstone to honor Luis’s memory and give him the peaceful resting place he deserves. A simple marker feels insufficient for a man who gave so much to his family and his faith.

Any contribution, no matter how small, will help us lay our father to rest with dignity. Funds raised will go directly toward purchasing and installing his tombstone.

We are grateful for any support — whether through a donation, a prayer, or sharing this campaign. Thank you for helping us honor a man who lived his life with such love and devotion to God and family.

In loving memory of Luis A. Perez ❤️



