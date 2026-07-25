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Help honor Chubs with a private cremation.🐾

Goal$400 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMorgan Manis

Fundraiser funds will be received by Morgan Manis

Help honor Chubs with a private cremation.🐾

 If you’re reading this, thank you for taking a moment to hear Chubs’ story. Chubs wasn’t just my dog he was my family, my best friend, my safe place. He was there through my happiest days and my darkest ones. No matter what life threw at me, he greeted me with a wagging tail, a happy face, and that unconditional love only a dog can give. The day I lost Chubs felt like a part of me was taken away forever. Chubs was left in someone else’s care that I thought I could trust and brought back to me deceased. I wasn’t there to protect him, to comfort him, or to hold him one last time. That pain stays with me every single day. I wanted answers, more than anything. I hoped a necropsy would help, but too much time had passed. So I’m left with questions that may never be answered. Since losing Chubs, the silence in my home feels so heavy. I still catch myself expecting to hear his paws on the floor or see him run up to greet me.


Those little moments remind me he’s gone, and it breaks me all over again. Anyone who has ever loved a dog knows they are never just pets. They are family. Chubs gave me years of loyalty, happiness, and unconditional love. He deserved better. And the only gift I can give my sweet boy now is a peaceful and dignified goodbye. I’m raising money to cover the cost of his private cremation so I can bring him home and keep him close forever. If you’re able to donate, no matter the amount, I will be forever grateful. If you’re not able to donate, I completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much and could help us reach someone who can. Thank you for taking the time to read Chubs story, for remembering him, and for helping me give him the farewell he deserves. He was my heart. He will always be loved, always be missed, and he will never be forgotten.

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