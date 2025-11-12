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Help Homeless Veterans Weather the Storm — Kozy Ko

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKozy Kove Inc Non Profit

Help Homeless Veterans Weather the Storm — Kozy Ko

When a hurricane, wildfire, flood, or heat wave hits, most of us have a door we can shut and a plan we can follow.

Too many homeless veterans do not.

Kozy Kove Inc is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit (EIN 33-1404344) dedicated to one clear mission: shielding homeless veterans and other vulnerable neighbors before, during, and after natural disasters — and helping them rebuild with dignity.

We exist because “what if” is not a plan.

Our nation’s heroes already carried more than their share. After service, too many are left without stable housing. In states we serve closely — including Florida (more than 2,300 homeless veterans), Washington (about 1,780), and Arizona (nearly 1,000) — those men and women face wildfires, extreme heat, floods, and hurricanes with little more than what they can carry. When the weather turns, they lose the few belongings they have. When the storm passes, starting over is almost impossible without the basics most of us take for granted: a blanket, hygiene items, cooking supplies, bedding, weather-resistant gear.

That is the gap Kozy Kove Inc was built to fill.

We replace “What if?” with “Watch this.”

What your gift provides

Donations to this campaign help us:

• Assemble and deliver emergency kits and durable, weather-resistant supplies

• Provide bedding, hygiene products, kitchen items, cleaning supplies, and basic household goods

• Offer disaster-preparedness education and outreach so veterans know how to stay safer before a storm hits

• Move quickly with rapid-response aid when a disaster strikes

• Support recovery — the quiet, unglamorous work of helping someone put a life back together after the cameras leave

We work with local partners so aid is distributed efficiently and fairly. Our board brings decades of real-world skill to that work: Sue, a CPA with more than 30 years of financial experience, oversees transparent stewardship; Marthann brings 27 years in IT and logistics; Monique brings 20 years in purchasing and supply coordination. We are a small organization with a focused mission: Prepared Today, Stronger Tomorrow.

Why this matters right now

A veteran who has already lost a home should not also lose the last measure of safety when the sky turns dark. A waterproof tarp, a hygiene kit, a set of bedding, or a simple cooking kit is not charity in the abstract. It is dignity. It is readiness. It is a way of saying: you are not forgotten.

Kozy Kove Inc is based in Plantation, Florida, and our work is guided by compassion, readiness, and respect for the people we serve. We cannot house every veteran overnight. We can put durable help in their hands — before the storm, in the middle of it, and in the hard days after.

How you can help

Give what you can. Share this campaign. Pray for the veterans we serve and for the partners who help us reach them.

Every dollar goes toward supplies, preparedness, and recovery for homeless veterans and vulnerable communities who have nowhere else to turn when nature rages.

Help us give them a Kozy Kove of safety — a place of covering, even when they do not yet have a home.

Prepared today. Stronger tomorrow.

Kozy Kove Inc

501(c)(3) | EIN 33-1404344

kozykoveinc.org


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