Help Homeless man supports Nolan Wells friends

Hi everyone, I am homeless looking for help getting back on my feet. The past month I've been sleeping in 105° degree heat and I can't take it anymore. Shelters are full or not accepting anyone. I've never been homeless before and this is a first and hopefully a last with your help. I am a supporter of Nolan Wells friends for what they are going through but I'm also in a situation myself. I saw how you help Nolan's friends tremendously and I'm asking that you help me as well. No one should have to go through anything like Nolan or his friends. I've seen what you did for them and I support them vocally so I'm asking for you to do the same for a homeless man seeking just enough to get back on my feet. Funds will be used to get an Apartment/house, deposit, furniture, food, transportation and daily living expenses. I will give an update everything once I get settled in. This is a very good cause and any donation will be greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance. Joe