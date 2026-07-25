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Help her drive toward her future

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$30 USD

Fundraiser created byDanelle Fitzgerald

Fundraiser funds will be received by Danelle Fitzgerald

Help her drive toward her future

Sometimes life gives incredible kids more obstacles than they should ever have to face.

We have the privilege of knowing a young woman who just graduated high school. To protect her privacy, we won’t share the details of her story, but we will say this: she has overcome more than most people her age ever should. Through it all, she has never given up.

She works two jobs, has earned her way to college, cares for several younger siblings. and is preparing to move over an hour from home. She’s responsible, hardworking, and determined to build a better future. Not just for herself, but for the younger siblings who look up to her and depend on her.

The one thing standing in her way is reliable transportation. Her current vehicle has been one repair after another, with most repairs being done herself, and we’re worried about her being alone in a new town with no family or friends nearby if it breaks down. We want to make sure she has a dependable vehicle so she can get to work, class, and safely travel home to visit the siblings who mean the world to her. And not be stranded or relying on uber or other people.

We’re asking for help from anyone who feels led to give. No donation is too small, every dollar brings her one step closer to a safe, reliable vehicle and one less thing for this young woman to worry about as she starts this next chapter.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this post would mean just as much. She has no idea that we are doing this and no one has asked us to do this for her. We just feel led to help give her one less thing to worry about. All funds will go directly to this young lady! And we will personally go with her to help her pick out a reliable car.

Thank you for helping us support someone who has never stopped fighting for a better future. ❤️


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