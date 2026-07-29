Help Henry Ellie on Their First Mission Trip

“Pray for the peace of Jerusalem May those who love you be secure.

— Psalm 122:6

By God's grace, Henry and Ellie will be participating in their very first mission journey this summer with a Kids Mission Team.

During these two weeks, they will take part in worship services, prayer gatherings, and various ministry activities as they share God's love and the hope of the Gospel with others.

As a mother, I am filled with gratitude and joy as I watch my children take this first step of faith at such a young age. My prayer is that through this mission experience, they will grow closer to Jesus, develop hearts that love and serve others, and gain a deeper understanding of God's love for all nations.

We are currently preparing for this mission journey and raising support to help cover airfair, transportation, lodging, meals, and ministry-related expenses. No gift is too small, and every contribution will help make this opportunity possible for Henry and Ellie.

Most importantly, we would greatly appreciate your prayers.

🙏 For Henry and Ellie’s health and safety

🙏 That they would grow in their faith and deepen their relationship with God

🙏 That they would be able to share God's love with those they meet

🙏 That God would faithfully provide for every need throughout this mission journey

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. We are sincerely grateful for everyone who supports us through prayer, encouragement, and financial giving.

Every Prayer. Every Gift. Every Life Changed.