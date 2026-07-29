Help help me keep fighting for my girls!

﻿﻿Many of you know that I am currently involved in an ongoing family court case regarding my daughters. My goal has always been to be a loving, stable, and active parent in their lives, and I am working hard to make sure I have proper legal representation as this process continues.

The legal costs have added up quickly, and I am reaching out for help covering attorney fees and related court expenses. Asking for help is not easy for me, but this is one of the most important things I have ever fought for.

My current fundraising goal is $1,200, which will go directly toward the remaining attorney fees and court-related expenses as I prepare for upcoming hearings that are quickly approaching. Every dollar raised will be used to help ensure I have the legal support needed to fully participate in this process.

If you are able to contribute, no matter the amount, I would be incredibly grateful. If donating isn’t possible, sharing this fundraiser or keeping my family in your thoughts and prayers means just as much.

Thank you to everyone who has supported me, encouraged me, and stood by me during this difficult season. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more than I can put into words.

With gratitude,

Brittany



