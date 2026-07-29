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Help Helena Rebuild – Rent, Food & Medical Aid

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byHelena Silva

Fundraiser funds will be received by Helena Silva

Help Helena Rebuild – Rent, Food & Medical Aid

My name is Helena. I am a survivor, and I am fighting to keep the life I've built.


In 2023, I moved to Lisbon, Portugal, to pursue graduate studies and to be close to my dad, who lives in a small village nearby. When I was finishing out my program in the fall of last year, I began working full-time and was able to move into my own, little apartment after living in an overcrowded flat for the two years I was a full-time graduate student.


Less than a few weeks after I moved in, my landlord—the man who held the keys to my home—sexually assaulted me inside that apartment. He subsequently harassed me, threatened me, and ultimately robbed me of a little more than €5,000—the last of my hard-earned savings.


Thanks to the grace of God, I managed to escape that situation. With what little strength I had left, I found another apartment and moved, again. At that point, I still had a job and simply planned to rebuild my savings and mental health.


But the psychological weight of what happened caught up with me. I lost my job at the beginning of the year, shortly after I moved into my current apartment. The instability, the fear, and the constant hypervigilance made it very difficult to function. I have been searching for steady work since, but the job market has not been kind to me; despite a handful of interviews, I have yet to receive a solid job offer.


Today, I am asking for help to bridge the gap:

  1. 🏠 Rent: My rent is due on the 1st, and I don't want to fall behind. Your support would help me stay current and keep my home secure.
  2. 💊 Medical Expenses: I need continued mental health support to heal from the PTSD and anxiety this situation has caused.
  3. 🍽️ Groceries & Incidentals: To afford groceries and other basic necessities, such as toiletries and hygiene products.


Why I am here on GiveSendGo:

I am not a charity case. I am a Stanford graduate, a daughter, and a fighter. But I cannot fight this alone. I need a bridge to get me through the next few months while I find stable employment and continue to heal.


How your donation will help:

Your support will go directly toward:

  1. Securing my housing by covering rent (~$1,500/month) and preventing eviction until I can find steady work.
  2. Purchasing groceries so I can eat and maintain my health.
  3. Paying for medical appointments and trauma therapy so I can recover from this violation and rebuild my life.


A note on GiveSendGo:

This platform is 100% free, meaning every single cent you give goes directly to my survival and recovery. No fees are taken out.

If you cannot donate, I completely understand. But if you could please share this campaign with your friends, family, or on social media, you would be giving me a lifeline.

I am determined to rebuild. With your help, I can get back on my feet and continue to be a testament to the power of God's grace and mercy.


With profound gratitude,

Helena

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