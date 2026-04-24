Help helen regain independence

Help Helen "Gidget" Regain Her Independence





Hi, my name is Helen, and I am raising funds for a better known to many as mama Helen lives with COPD and is on a fixed income. Over the years, simple activities that she loves have become increasingly difficult. She loves spending time with babies and family, going shopping, and getting out of the house, but walking even short distances can leave her exhausted and struggling to breathe.





Because of her COPD, she relies on oxygen and often has to stop and rest or simply stay home. Watching someone who loves life lose their independence has been heartbreaking.





We are hoping to raise funds for a portable mobility scooter and portable oxygen equipment that will allow her to safely get around, enjoy family activities, shop, attend appointments, and experience life beyond the walls of her home again.





Living on a fixed income makes these items extremely difficult to afford, but they would make a life-changing difference for her. A scooter would give her freedom, independence, and the ability to enjoy the things she loves without constantly worrying about becoming short of breath.





Any donation, no matter the amount, will help bring us closer to this goal. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us.





Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support. Every contribution helps give Gidget a chance to reclaim her independence and enjoy life again.