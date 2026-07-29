Help Heavydee In His Time Of Need

My name is HEAVYDEE (@meetmylong on X), and I’m currently experiencing homelessness after a devastating trading loss.

I used my rent money on what I believed was a strong setup, but I misread the trade. It wiped me out. This is especially painful because I’ve successfully turned investments into hundreds of thousands of dollars on multiple occasions through careful analysis of markets like gold and ETH. I’m a proven trader who’s helped others with advice even while sleeping rough—but one bad read has left me in my car, hot, dirty, and struggling for basic survival.

Right now, I need immediate help to get back on my feet:

• Windows for my car (for safety and shelter)

• Basic necessities: food, hygiene items, and essentials

• A small buffer to cover trading capital again so I can execute my next setups responsibly and rebuild independently

I’ve been sharing my journey openly on X with over 11k followers—trading tips, daily realities of homelessness, and motivational content—while promoting my OF for additional income. But the streets are unforgiving, and small, consistent support from good people can make the difference between sinking deeper or rising again.

I’m not asking for a handout forever—just a little bridge to get windows in the car, eat properly, stay clean, and get back to what I do best: trading my way out. I’ve done it before, and with your help, I’ll do it again. Every dollar goes directly to survival and rebuilding—no waste.

If you’ve ever been down and needed a hand up, or if you believe in second chances for someone who’s proven they can win big, please consider donating or sharing. Your support means I can stop focusing on just surviving and start executing the comeback.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart. God bless. 🙏

Follow my journey and updates: @meetmylong on X



