Help Heather & Her Boys Through a Family Crisis

If you’ve had the privilege of knowing or working with Heather, you know she’s the person who quietly steps in when someone needs help and she does so with such warmth, humility and understanding. She devotes her whole heart—to her children, her friends, her coworkers, her clients, and her community while never expecting anything in return.





I’ve had the privilege of knowing Heather for almost half my life. I’ve watched her care for those around her with a notably high level of grace, consideration and empathy. With her kindness and support, she uplifts those around her. Not only has Heather made a positive difference in the many lives she's touched but most importantly there's never been a day where she didn't pour everything she has into being an incredible mother. Her boys are her heart walking outside her body and right now, that heart is breaking.





Today, those of us who know and care about Heather have the opportunity to support her. Heather and her children are navigating an unexpected and deeply challenging personal crisis. Since this situation involves her children, we are intentionally choosing not to share the details publicly. We respectfully ask that you honor their privacy while surrounding them with compassion, encouragement, and support.





What we can share is that Heather is navigating an unexpected separation while working to establish a safe, stable home for her children. After more than 12 years in the family home where her boys were raised, she now faces the emotional and financial challenge of relocating on a much faster timeline than anyone could have anticipated in order to prioritize their safety and well-being. As the primary financial provider for her household, Heather has been carrying the majority of the family’s expenses for months while managing circumstances no parent ever hopes to face. In addition to everyday living expenses, she is now faced with the significant costs of securing a new home—including a security deposit, first month’s rent, moving expenses, utility deposits, and the many unexpected costs that come with starting over.





This season has also brought substantial out-of-pocket healthcare expenses, counseling, insurance deductibles, and other essential services that are helping her family heal and move forward. While these overwhelming financial demands have accumulated quickly, Heather’s focus has never wavered. Her priority remains in creating a secure environment where her children can feel safe, supported, and begin their next chapter.





Those of us closest to Heather encouraged this fundraiser after watching her quietly shoulder these burdens on her own over the last year. Asking for help does not come naturally to her, but those who love her know that no one should have to carry this much alone. Our hope is to provide several months of financial stability so Heather can focus on what matters most: creating a safe, peaceful home for her boys and helping them move forward without the constant weight of financial uncertainty.

Funds raised will help provide for:

Deposits, Rent and utilities Groceries and household essentials Furniture and items needed for new living situation having to leave most everything she owns behind Transportation Out-of-pocket healthcare expenses Counseling and therapy services Insurance deductibles and copays Other essential expenses that support the family’s stability during this difficult transition



If you’re able to contribute, no matter the amount, thank you. If you’re unable to give financially, sharing this fundraiser and keeping Heather and her boys in your thoughts and prayers is an incredible gift as well. Heather has spent her life inspiring, encouraging and healing those around her. Let’s come together and help lift her up in unconditional love and support.





Thank you for your generosity, your sympathy, and your respect for this family’s privacy. Your support will help provide something every child deserves: safety, stability, and hope for the future.



